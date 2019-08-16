On the tasty trail

Barenuts Macadamia owner Jodie Cameron with six-month-old Ari with some of the bush tucker blends using native ingredients for that original clean and green experience.

ONE of the region's hidden gems will bare all at the weekend's Wild West Farm Trail.

Bauple Nut farmers Michael and Jodie Cameron will open their Barenuts business to the public showcasing "Australia's only native exported product".

Four years ago the couple escaped the city for the sleepy little town.

"It is an exciting industry with lots happening," Jodie said.

"We want people to understand how important it is that we preserve that for generations to come."

They visited Bauple Mountain to see some of the original trees and want to share the rich pastoral history of Bauple.

"A lot of people don't realise the history of the Bauple Nut and its origins to Bauple," Jodie said.

"We really want to get that slow-food message out.

"Just teaching children the origins of their food and its links.

"It was great we found a farm where they grow here natively."

They are trialling new varieties on their 90 acre farm where they now have more than 3000 trees.

Michael and Jodie will take you on a tour of their farm showing you their young and older orchards, and how they dehusk the nut.

Jodie said along with her pop-up stall with tastings and product, there will be other stallholders from around the region and a sausage sizzle run by the Bauple Scouts and the school's P&C.

"I have six bush-tucker blends - they started because the macadamia is a native and want to complement it with a native including lemon myrtle, kafir lime leaf grown here, bush tomatoes, wattle seed and chilli and a rosella which I source from CC's Kitchen."

She said the orchard was just starting to flower and it was one of the most beautiful times of the year.

Barenuts, 45 Talegalla Dr, Bauple will open their farm on Saturday and Sunday, August 17-18 from 9am-4pm.

FAST FACTS

For more information, visit Barenuts Macadamia or Wild West Farm Trail on Facebook.