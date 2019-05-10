Menu
RECEPTION: Two Mile resident Ricky Ware achieves mobile reception after reporting neighbourhood mobile phone problems. Arthur Gorrie
On the outskirts of Gympie and no mobile phone reception

10th May 2019 5:24 PM
WHEN Telstra says it has "no issues with mobile coverage in Gympie,” Two Mile resident Ricky Ware says he feels like taking issue with the big telco.

He would ring them up to do so, if only he could.

Like many mobile phone owners,

Mr Ware likes to use his phone at home so he does not have to be out to take a call.

But he had no reception inside his house, so he switched to Optus and reception improved dramatically.

The problem was Telstra would not let him out of its service contract with him, without big fees.

"I'm sitting at home getting very little, if any signal,” he said.

"It's not just me. My house mate had the same difficulty.

"We could be on the phone talking and it would suddenly cut out.

And Mr Ware does not live out in the sticks. He lives at Jardine Close, near Riverview Drive, on the Two Mile-Chatsworth side of town.

"I used to live at Widgee and I had to walk down the road to get signal, but when I did, it was better than I get here,” he said. Now, after questions from the Telecommunications Ombudsman, Telstra is letting him go, without penalty.

But during all this, another bill has arrived. He does not think he should have to pay it.

A Telstra spokeswoman said terrain and buildings could cause trouble and reception boosters could help in "fringe areas”.

