Gympie family Lachlan and Anna Cocks welcome new twins, Emelia, Eden, Samuel, Olivia and Ezekiel. Renee Albrecht

SLEEPING peacefully side by side, Gympie's youngest twins, Samuel and Eden Cocks, have no idea what panic they caused before their arrival.

The week-old twins were born at the Gympie Hospital last Friday less than two hours after mother Anna was sent home by doctors at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a false alarm.

But the twins would not wait.

On returning to Gympie, Anna - who due to a high-risk pregnancy was to be induced at the Kawana hospital at the weekend at 37 weeks - went into full-blown labour.

An urgent trip to Gympie Hospital followed, with Anna's husband Lachlan reluctantly careening a red arrow light (that was traffic-free) on the Bruce Highway to deliver the expectant mother to the emergency department right as her waters broke.

"Then They wheeled me up and the rest is history," Anna said.

Samuel was born naturally and Eden, who was breach and whose heart rate was dropping, followed 10 minutes later but not before a team was prepped for an emergency caesarean birth.

Eden required resuscitation but the professional response of the highly experienced obstetricians on the team, meant just five days later the twins were making themselves at home with older siblings Ezekiel, 6, Olivia, 5, and Emelia, 2.

On the first day there were 17 nappies, but one week into the parenting of twins journey and, husband Lachlan said it's about "little victories".

Adjusting to parenting twins, Anna said she could not have asked for a better outcome at the Gympie Hospital.

"It's very special, we feel very blessed," she said.