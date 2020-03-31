On meth, vandalised CCTV warning signs, caught on CCTV

NO SURPRISE: A man is in jail after damaging signs warning him that he was under closed circuit video surveillance.

‘I WAS under the influence of meth,.Was the only explanation available from a man who committed one of the world’s least perfect crimes in Gympie on January 30.

Peter Nicholas Reidy, 26, of Brisbane, pleaded guilty to damaging signs which warned him he was under video surveillance.

Police told the court Reidy had entered the car park at the rear of the Gympie store, Unearthed Streetwear and then intentionally damaged and removed four warning signs.

One sign on the shop’s back door said: “Smile, you’re on camera,” another on a fire escape door said “Security Videa Surveilance Cameras in use,” and the other two said “Trespassers will be prosecuted.”

Police who caught up with him a few days later recognised him from the video, which also included a recognisable forearm tattoo..

The court was told Reidy also left a fingerprint behind, which police were able to match.

Speaking by video link from prison, Reidy questioned the $100 claimed as restitution and told the court, “I’ve got no way to pay it anyway.”

“Why’d you do it,” magistrate Chris Callaghan asked Reidy, who said: “I was under the influence of meth, I don’t know.”

Reidy said he remembered seeing the plastic signs and one “just came off.”

Mr Callaghan said Reidy had a “shocking” history going back almost 10 years.

He sentenced Reidy to two months jail, suspended for two years, telling Reidy the sentence would not interfere with the sentence he was now on.

Mr Callaghan said he had imposed the sentence so Reidy could continue to be eligible for parole, for other offences committed around the same time.

When Reidy continued to object to the penalty, Mr Callaghan said Reidy could appeal if he wished.