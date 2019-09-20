ON ALERT: Two weeks of bushfires as Gympie crisis rolls on

SMOG: Bushfire smoke combined with morning fog to blacket Gympie this morning, as shown in this 7am photo taken in Mary St.

SMOG: Bushfire smoke combined with morning fog to blacket Gympie this morning, as shown in this 7am photo taken in Mary St. Arthur Gorrie

AS THE Teewah Beach bushfire enters its 12th day this morning, nearby residents are on high alert as a blanket of smog settled over parts of the Gympie region.

Rural fire fighting volunteers and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers were yesterday backburning north of Teewah, to try to regain control as the blaze threatened Teewah Beach township.

Residents were advised to keep up to date and to make early stay-or-leave decisions if the situation worsens.

The fire emergency jumped the Noosa River near Lake Cootharaba and was yesterday burning on two fronts, at Teewah and Lake Cooloola.

In both cases fire fighters late yesterday reported the blazes were within containment lines in the Cooloola Recreation Area, within the great Sandy National Park.

Crews monitored both blazes overnight and warned of smoke which may affect residents between Harry's Hut and Cooloola Way, to Gympie region's south east.

No properties are under direct threat, according to the latest advice from the Queensalnd Fire and Emergency Service.