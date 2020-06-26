Menu
Telstra connection issues have caused frustration for Gympie region residents this year.
News

Ombudsman says cases are down after Gympie Telstra issues

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
26th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
26th Jun 2020 12:00 AM

THE Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman has revealed the sheer number of complaints it receives about shoddy phone and internet services, after multiple Gympie region residents shared their experiences with dodgy Telstra connections.

READ MORE

Multiple Theebine residents came forward to report persistent problems from late March to May, with one saying the issue was “getting beyond a joke”.

Telstra said a “hardware fault” had caused an ADSL outage in the area and affected 11 customers in Theebine and Scotchy Pocket, but the issue had since been fixed.

The TIO couldn’t provide specific details on Gympie region-related problems, but revealed Queensland residential consumers and small businesses made 25,120 complaints about phone and internet services through 2018/19.

The ombudsman said that number was down 23.5 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

“Complaints from Queensland about internet services accounted for more than 33 per cent of complaints (8,407) from that state,” TIO media spokeswoman Sarah Carnovale said.

“Nationally, the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman received 13,509 complaints about problems with a bill relating to internet services, the second most complained about issue in 2018-19.

“Almost 90 per cent of complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman are resolved within ten to fifteen days by referral back to the provider.

“Residential consumers and small businesses first need to try to resolve their complaint with their phone or internet provider.

“If the complaint remains unresolved consumers can contact the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, we’re here to help.”

Gympie Times

