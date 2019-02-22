OMA UPDATE: Guessing game over, warnings remain at Rainbow

Cyclone Oma wreaks havoc on Rainbow Beach: Gympie Times drone footage captures the chaos at Rainbow Beach.

THE Cyclone Oma guessing game appears to be over, but severe weather warnings as a result of the weakening storm will remain in effect at Rainbow Beach, the Cooloola Coast and Fraser Island over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported a severe weather warning for damaging winds, abnormally high tides and dangerous surf for people in parts of Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts at 4:26am.

The update reported Oma briefly intensified into a category 2 system while sitting over the southern Coral Sea about 700 kilometres east of Brisbane at 4am.

Severe weather warnings remain in place for Rainbow Beach and the Fraser Island coast. Bureau of Meteorology

MORE TC OMA COVERAGE

- TC OMA: Drone footage captures Rainbow Beach carnage

- TC OMA: Extreme weather pounds Cooloola Coast

- TC Oma: 1334 Gympie region homes without power

- Lifeguards in mass Noosa rescue as Oma closes Coast beaches

BoM are expecting Oma to become slow moving and transition to an ex-tropical cyclone at some stage this morning before "turning back towards the north on late Saturday or Sunday”.

"Dangerous surf conditions are occurring about exposed beaches along the southeast Queensland coast south of Sandy Cape, including the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast. These conditions are expected to continue on Sunday,” the update read.

"Water levels on the high tide are likely to continue to exceed the highest tide of the year about the southeast Queensland coast over the next few days.”

BoM reported "significant beach erosion” is a possibility given the severe conditions are expected to last through the weekend.

"Locally damaging wind gusts in excess of 90 kilometres per hour are likely about the exposed coast and islands between Sandy Cape and the Qld/NSW border today. These damaging wind gusts may extend to the southern border ranges, inland to about Springbrook and Tamborine Mountain, today and into Sunday,” the update continued.

"Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Maroochydore, Moreton Island, North Stradbroke Island, Noosa Heads, Caloundra, Rainbow Beach, Fraser Island, Tamborine Mountain and Springbrook.

"Maximum wave heights of 12-13m recorded at Mooloolaba and off Point Lookout during Friday, which is larger than those recorded in cyclone Oswald.”

The latest TC Oma track map shows the storm weakening into a tropical low and moving north later today. Bureau of Meteorology

Hazardous surf warnings remain in place for the Fraser Island coast and Sunshine Coast waters for the whole weekend.

Surf Life Saving Queensland have reported Noosa Main and Bulcock Beach have been reopened, while lifeguards will continue to monitor all coastal beach conditions.

While up to 1334 Gympie region homes were reported to be without power yesterday, Energex say no customers in the region are currently affected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: