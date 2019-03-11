Roos boost in Nick of time for striker

Brisbane Roar’s Nick D'Agostino flies out with the Olyroos squad for Malaysia on Monday.

Brisbane Roar’s Nick D'Agostino flies out with the Olyroos squad for Malaysia on Monday.

Nick D'Agostino's selection in the Olyroos squad has given the attacker a new lease of life after a frustrating season with Brisbane Roar.

D'Agostino leaves on Monday for a camp in Malaysia ahead of the 2020 AFC under-23 championship qualifiers against Group H hosts Cambodia, Chinese Taipei and South Korea this month.

The 21-year-old forward earned his selection at a recent camp in Canberra, where he was one of three Roar players invited by Australian under-23 coach Graham Arnold.

And while his Brisbane teammates Dylan Wenzel-Halls and Joe Caletti failed to make the cut, D'Agostino's four goals in a 5-0 trial win over Canberra Olympic meant he could not be ignored.

"I'm buzzing. I can't wait to get over there," D'Agostino said.

Brisbane Roar’s Nick D'Agostino flies out with the Olyroos squad for Malaysia on Monday.

"I was always hopeful of selection. Luckily I got invited to that camp, performed well and was picked in the squad."

D'Agostino's four-goal haul was in contrast to his form with the Roar this season.

Nick D'Agostino is contracted with Roar until the end of next season.

In 12 appearances and just three starts, the Gold Coast-based forward is yet to score.

Already struggling for game time, D'Agostino seems to have fallen further down Brisbane's attacking pecking order following the recent arrivals of strikers Charles Lokoli-Ngoy and Eli Babalj.

"At club level it hasn't really gone to plan for me this season," he said.

"I haven't got consistent game time, which you need to produce positive performances, get some confidence under my belt and score some goals.

"It was good to get away for a few days (in Canberra) and refresh mentally, give me a bit of confidence scoring those goals.

"Hopefully I can bang in some more goals while I'm away and bring that back to Brisbane."

D'Agostino is contracted to the Roar until the end of next season, but the uncertainty at the club - which is yet to ­appoint a permanent replacement for John Aloisi, who resigned in December - means nothing is guaranteed.

"I think I can get more game time with Brisbane but it depends on who is appointed head coach. It could be someone completely unknown to a few of us and he could bring in a few other players he might want," he said.

"It's all up in the air at the moment. We're not too sure what's happening."

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, whose interest in the Roar coaching job was revealed by The Courier-Mail in January, is the reported favourite for the gig ahead of former Vancouver Whitecaps mentor Carl Robinson.

■ The fate of axed Mariners boss Mike Mulvey was sealed after the club shipped 13 goals in two games and players told the club hierarchy they had lost faith in his strategy.

Mulvey was fired late on Saturday night after watching his side crash to an 8-2 loss at home to Wellington hours before, a result that followed a 5-3 defeat to Brisbane Roar.

John Kosmina experiences a result her would prefer to forget.

A NIGHT TO FORGET FOR KOSMINA

In a senior playing and coaching career spanning 46 years, John Kosmina experienced a first on Saturday night that he would rather forget.

The Kosmina-coached Brisbane City were thrashed 7-0 by arch-rivals Lions FC in the NPL Queensland competition at Richlands.

"I can't recall experiencing a loss by that score," the former Socceroos captain and ex-Sydney FC and Adelaide United coach said.

"It's not only a learning experience for my players but for me as well."

Lions led 2-0 at halftime before putting the contest well and truly to be with three goals early in the second-half.

"We just caved in. There are a lot of young players in the team but they still have to be accountable - it doesn't matter how old you are," Kosmina said.

The loss was City's third in six matches this season. They have nine points from a possible 18.

Lions' win was their fourth in succession and has them perched in the top four with leaders Peninsula Power, Gold Coast Knights and Olympic FC.

Power beat the Knights 2-1 in Saturday's top-of-the table clash at AJ Kelly Park.

Peninsula, who have won six from six in a fantastic start to the season, have opened up a five-point gap between themselves and the Knights.

Olympic, who have played two games less than Peninsula, made it four wins from as many matches with a 3-0 victory over struggling Sunshine Coast FC at Kawana on Sunday.

In other round six NPLQ results, Redlands United beat Magpies Crusaders 4-3, Western Pride defeated cellar dwellers SWQ Thunder 4-2, Gold Coast United were 3-2 winners over Brisbane Roar Youth, and Brisbane Strikers drew 0-0 with Moreton Bay United.