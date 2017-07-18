26°
News

Oldest Gympie school

Donna Jones | 18th Jul 2017 10:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST two short years after James Nash recorded his gold find in a tributary of the Mary River, Gympie Central school was established, in the same spot it sits today, on October 18, 1869.

Originally boys and girls were in the same classroom but, two weeks after opening, segregation occurred for two years before they were reunited again in 1872.

Soon after, a playground for the exclusive use of the girls was built, followed closely by a new building for girls and infants and internal fence that saw the boys and girls completely separated.

The external fence, however, in the five years since the school opened, had fallen into such a state of disrepair that the school inspector reported it needed constant attention "to keep out goats”.

By 1886 the original school, where the boys were being taught, was in a sorry state, according to an inspector who described it as a "dark, windy, cold room, wants painting badly ... building badly damaged by weather, tongues of board should have been up instead of down, as at present grooves retain water”.

The boys' school was a simple rectangular room with a veranda running right around it, measuring 50x20ft under the roof.

The girls' and infants' school was in much better repair, and was a rectangular room with a veranda at the front and down the right side and measuring 40x20ft under the roof and made of pine walls and floor, hardwood shingles on the roof and galvanised iron-roofed verandas.

By 1898 the schools, now nearly 30 years old, were in a serious state with a report sent to the government stating "the verandah of the boys' school is collapsing”.

The following year a new building was opened for the boys. The girls' school, which was built to house 80 students, had more than 200 attending.

To help alleviate the problem, the infant students were moved into the former boys' school and the area became a school precinct with separate boys', girls' and infants' schools.

At this stage, the area was schooling students up until completion, but this all changed in 1912 with the opening of the new Gympie High School.

It started up in the newer boys' school and the younger boys were moved back to their old school while the infant school was re-amalgamated with the girls'.

A photo taken about 1900 of the Central School precinct looking up O&#39;Connell St with the boys&#39; school (dead centre) and the girls&#39; school (centre left) and St Patrick&#39;s Church in the far distance, cresting Calton Hill.
A photo taken about 1900 of the Central School precinct looking up O'Connell St with the boys' school (dead centre) and the girls' school (centre left) and St Patrick's Church in the far distance, cresting Calton Hill. Contributed

That was the situation until five years later the old boys' school, now nearly 50 years old, was destroyed by a fire in August 1917.

An article from the Gympie Times dated Thursday, August 23, 1917, described the events of the fire:

"When the brigade arrived, the force of the water was so feeble that nothing could be done to stay the flames ... the firemen (were) barely able to save the girls' playshed ... the school records were lost. An 11-year-old boy admitted that he had started the fire ... when the flames mounted up he had got frightened and ran to the fire brigade station to give the alarm. By a coincidence it was the same boy who gave the fire alarm exactly a week ago, when a fire had started under the school, though he asserts that he knows nothing of the origin of that fire.”

According to records at the time, rewards were offered to people who reported fires.

Two students at the time, Roy Long and John Balthes, remembered that a boy at school, Goggy, was thought to have started the fire.

"There was no school ... we don't have to go to school. Isn't this great!,” Roy remembers thinking at the time.

Sadly for Roy that wasn't to be because all the boys were temporarily put into the girls' school until the new Gympie High School in Cootharaba Rd was opened and the boys went on to reoccupy the former high school.

In 1922 a new building was erected on the site of the original boys' school and reshuffling occurred again.

The new building comprised the remaining section of the girls' school and part of a Monkland School building was brought over.

The girls were moved to the former high school building where the boys were originally.

And that is pretty much the way things stayed until the amalgamation of the boys and girls in 1944, with the infants moved into the new building vacated by the boys.

However, the school was starting to well and truly show its age and no amount of shuffling was able to disguise just how dilapidated it had become.

A report in 1946 from the superintendent of primary education stated: "The merest inspection of the Gympie Central School buildings was sufficient to convince one that these structures should be replaced.”

The following year on March 14, 1947, a foundation stone was laid in a dummy wall that was later removed.

But it wasn't until 1950 that the new building, the double-storey brick building that still stands to this day, began operating with the official opening taking place on Saturday, October 27, 1951.

A new infants' school was built and opened in 1960 and was being used even before the glass had been installed in the windows - and the former infants' school became the Opportunity School the following year.

During the early 1970s, a library was added to the school and the former infants' school - now the Opportunity School - was sold and removed, to be replaced by a new brick building designed for team teaching which was completed in 1974.

The pre-school was added to the grounds in 1983 after negotiations spanning eight years.

Gympie Times

Topics:  central school g150 gympie 150th celebrations history of our schools history of schools

NSW Blues' poor culture keeps costing them Origin

NSW Blues' poor culture keeps costing them Origin

BLOG LIVE WITH PAUL KENT: A GREAT silence falls over the Blues. Freed from another Origin series shortcoming, they are still not free from their Origin pain.

Icy blast to bring frost and near zero temps

No Caption

Mid-week chill on its way after mild winter

Nurses, staff still owe Queensland Health $38 million

Health Minister Cameron Dick there was $38 million still owing from the payroll debacle. The debt incurred between 2010 and 2013. Picture: Stewart McLean

$38.3 million was outstanding last month

Still waiting for Gympie hospital initiatives to happen

When will the rest of the Master Plan be enacted?

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Memorial service vital to those still grieving

REMEMBERING: Bereavement support worker Lisa McAulay, pictured in Little Haven's Peaceful Garden, says remembering the dead has great value.

Little Haven shares knowledge to talk of social taboos

Gympie's little ones about to get a big day out

Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett ready for this year's Little Kids Day Out.

Everything you need to know about Little Kids Day Out.

Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

Little Haven Gratitude Walk on this weekend.

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

CONNIE JOHNSON, cancer research fundraiser, mum-of-two and founder of Love Your Sister, has entered hospice care and is “actively dying

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

KANIGAN QUALITY

Kanigan 4570

House 5 2 6 Offers Over...

This rich warm frost free piece of paradise just might be the hobby farm you've been searching for. 49.3 acres (19.98ha) forming part of the east face of the...

KING OF THE HILL

48 Edinburgh Court, East Deep Creek 4570

House 4 2 4 $479,000

Be inspired by this rare hilltop beauty. Take in the outstanding panoramic views over Gympie and south past Mt Cooran. Enjoy the rural feel of the neighbouring...

CIRCLE&#39;S END

Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $496,000

The perfect horse, cattle or lifestyle property is waiting for you to come and enjoy. 81.9 acres (33.18ha) of rich country ranging from alluvial flats, gently...

DEER HUNTERS PARADISE

Black Snake 4600

Rural 0 0 $295,000

Set high in the ranges south-west of Kilkivan 335 acres (135.6ha) of lightly timbered country 2 dams, mainly Ironbark timber Choice of home sites Incredible...

HANDY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK

Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $695,000

Developers, here is your opportunity to secure the last section of Eagle Heights Estate. 10.4 acres (4.22ha) situated between Gympie's Southside and Jones Hill. ...

ACREAGE IN TOWN

Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $209,000

Imagine having your own hobby farm with all the town conveniences. 22.3 acres (9.06ha) in the midst of Gympie's Southside area with underground power, town water...

CINNABAR GRAZING

Cinnabar 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $649,000 neg

Located approx 5 kilometres from Kilkivan, approx 55k from Gympie and approx 42k from Murgon, this 522 acre property on 6 titles which has bitumen frontage, is...

CEDAR POCKET SECLUSION

Cedar Pocket 4570

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

The amazing property could be your next getaway retreat. 51 acres (20.65ha) in the lush sought after Cedar Pocket area near the Cedar Pocket Dam approximately 15...

DIVERSE AND UNIQUE

Neerdie 4570

Rural 0 0 $649,000

Take your pick of agricultural pursuits with this outstanding property. 223.7 acres (9054ha) situated approximately 20 mins from Gympie or Tin Can Bay. Approx...

SECLUDED BUSH RETREAT

Anderleigh 4570

Rural 0 0 $245,000

Get away from those annoying neighbours with this lightly timbered property. 218 acres (88.35ha) situated approximately 30 minutes from Gympie with 2 road...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!