Old nurses quarters at Gympie Hospital get revamp

HOSPITAL foundation, Wishlist, has directed almost $10,000 to replace ageing bedding furniture in four units primarily used for rotating medical officers and those who are on-call at the Gympie Hospital.

Residential accommodation officer Fiona Kello said 12 new king single bed bases, mattresses and beside tables provided a valuable improvement to the wellbeing and comfort of staff.

"The current staff quarters were constructed when Gympie Hospital was first built,” Ms Kello said.

"With the number of medical officer staff rotating through Gympie, coupled with on-call requirements, there has been an increase in the number of staff requiring accommodation on-site, and for more than one night,” Ms Kello said.

"Air conditioning is also being installed in the block, so this small revamp of the units will positively impact our hard-working health staff who provide exceptional care to patients at any time of the day and on any day of the year.”

Wishlist also recently spent $1900 to purchase a specialised sofa bed chair for the Gympie Hospital paediatric area to provide added comfort for parents to stay close to their sick children.

As well, Wishlist has provided an additional $2500 to fund a Sensit Chair and foot stool for the Department of Emergency interview room to reduce aggressive patient behaviour.

The SenSit Chair is a sensory-stimulating chair which provides a sense of security and calm, and will benefit mental health patients and vulnerable children and adults who present to the Emergency Department.

Nurse manager Susie Sachs said SenSit chairs were already being successfully used in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital Mental Health Intensive Care Unit.

"The chair provides a safe refuge for children and adults experiencing mental and physical restlessness” Ms Sachs said.

"The SenSit Chair is just one of the many strategies we are implementing in Gympie to increase patient comfort and improve the safety for both patients and staff.”

Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe said thanks to community donations and supporting the Wishlist Coffee House, the recent purchases were just small ways Wishlist could help staff and patients in Gympie.

"It's a community effort and there are many ways people can help,” Ms Rowe said.

"We are currently searching for volunteers for our Wishlist Coffee House located at Gympie Hospital, which of course a precious donation of time.

"Plus, we are raising much-needed funds for a C-MAC Laryngoscope for Gympie's Emergency Unit to help patients who present to the department in respiratory distress. This potentially life-saving equipment is priced at $30,697.”

If you are interested in lending a hand at the Wishlist Coffee House, drop in and pick up an application form or phone the shop on 5489 8513.

To donate, please visit www.wishlist.org.au and hit the 'donate' tab.