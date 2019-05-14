Old mine shaft collapses in heart of Gympie

AN old gold mining shaft has collapsed part of the road and kerb and almost taken out a power pole at the corner of Stanley St and Alexander Place in the heart of Gympie.

The kidney shaped hole has opened up on the road at the corner of the two inner city streets, and is 5m wide at the widest point and 2.5m wide at the most narrow.

Beneath the city is riddled with old mine shafts from Gympie's rich mining past and millions of dollars have been spent over the years through the Queensland Abandoned Mine Lands Program, capping the shafts to stabilise them and keep properties and residents safe.

A team is busy capping the shaft this afternoon. Three trucks dumping 11 cubic metres of concrete will be used to plug the shaft. An Energex team is also onsite stabilising the power pole, and council workers.

Sinkhole open up at corner Stanley St and Alexander Place Gympie. Donna Jones

The alarm was raised when a nearby resident realised they had lost their water supply early this morning.

The shaft collapse is believed to have damaged or destroyed the pipes supplying properties in the street.

Access to the area is restricted at the moment but the shaft is expected to be capped this evening.