Old maps could pinpoint exact route of Bruce Hwy Section D

A part of the old detailed maps of Section D, depicting where the Bruce Hwy will go through Veteran.

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has yet to release the final detailed design for the $1 billion final leg of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Hwy Bypass, but maps that were posted on the DTMR website back in 2012 could reveal parts, if not all, of the precise pathway of the new highway will take.

What we do know is that it will be 26km long, have 42 bridges and three interchanges, five main creek diversions and a connection to the newly built interchange at Woondum.

The old "project overview” maps, which are reportedly no longer on the website and could be different to the $50 million detailed design yet to be made public, show the high speed highway passing within 100m of the Gympie North Railway Station.

The maps also show roundabouts on Noosa Rd on the Monkland and Penny Road/Flood Road at East Deep Creek , and the new highway coming within 1km of the existing intersection of Hall Rd and the Bruce Hwy.

A major interchange will also be built at Harvey Siding at the intersection of the existing Bruce Hwy, Harvey Siding Rd and Old Gympie Rd. According the old map 20, Section D will go straight over sections of Ashford Road.

