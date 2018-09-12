'Old is the new black' - and it's as Irish as Murphy's store

NEW LIFE: Erin Milburn is bringing life back to the icons of our lives, including her new-old antique shop at Murphy's Store.

"OLD is the new black,” Erin Milburn said as she explained the business philosophy behind her newly rebadged Gympie icon, Murphy's Store.

Think of Paddington, in Brisbane's fashionable inner city fringe, and you have Erin Milburn's idea of the future of Gympie's Lady Mary Tce and Rattler station precinct.

"We've even got a Red Hill Rd not that far away,” new owner Ms Milburn said.

The shop, she said yesterday, will retain its traditional name, despite no longer being the convenience store it was.

Now a treasure trove of vintage and retro items, from clothes to furniture and all the bits and pieces that remind us of what we took for granted as children, the shop will remain as Irish as can be.

The antique feel of the shop is what Ms Milburn and her partner Colin Baker hope to preserve, as they do at their other store, Retro Metro, in Paddington, Brisbane. "We set it up in 2004 and it's still going, so we run two stores now,” she said.

Her parents, who have moved to Gympie from Wallu, are helping make it all feel like home.

"We see this as a real precinct for interesting stores,'' Ms Milburn said. "It's an easy stroll from the Rattler station and there are restaurants and antique stores.

"It's an ideal shopping and tourist precinct.

"It's been called Patrick's, O'Dea's and Murphy's and was owned by a Fitzpatrick.

"My name's Irish too and we're keeping the name Murphy for that reason.”