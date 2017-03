THE Eumundi-Noosa Rd is closed in both directions this this morning while crews clear an oil and fuel spill at Doonan.

A truck is understood to have spilled oil and fuel at 6.30am this morning, and was then unable to move on the slick road.

The closure is about 500m east of Dean Rd.

Officers are diverting traffic through the Eumundi township.

The road is expected to reopen about 9am.