Oi! Here is what's open today in Gympie

WHAT'S OPEN: There are a few options for good coffee today despite it being a public holiday. Marc Stapelberg

IF YOU need a good coffee to start Australia Day or you need to grab some groceries, there are plenty of options in Gympie today.

Coffee: Toucan Coffee drive through at the corner of the Bruce Hwy and River Tce will be open 7am-4pm, Gloria Jeans at Central Shopping Centre will be open 9am-2pm and McCafe.

Groceries: All supermarkets will be open 9am-6pm (Woolworths at Central and Southside, Coles at Goldfields, Drakes IGA and Aldi).

McDonalds: The Gympie restaurant and McCafe will be open its usual 24 hours.

Central Shopping Centre: Big W will be open 9am-4pm and Gloria Jeans 9am-2pm but specialty stores have the option to open or close and most are not expected to open. If they do it will be from 10am-2pm. Nextra newsagency will be open 9.15am-1.15pm.

Goldfields Plaza Shopping Centre: The Target website states the Gympie store will be open 9am-4pm today, but the newsagency will not open.

Convenience stores will also be open.