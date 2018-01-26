Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Oi! Here is what's open today in Gympie

WHAT'S OPEN: There are a few options for good coffee today despite it being a public holiday.
WHAT'S OPEN: There are a few options for good coffee today despite it being a public holiday. Marc Stapelberg
by Shelley Strachan

IF YOU need a good coffee to start Australia Day or you need to grab some groceries, there are plenty of options in Gympie today.

Coffee: Toucan Coffee drive through at the corner of the Bruce Hwy and River Tce will be open 7am-4pm, Gloria Jeans at Central Shopping Centre will be open 9am-2pm and McCafe.

Groceries: All supermarkets will be open 9am-6pm (Woolworths at Central and Southside, Coles at Goldfields, Drakes IGA and Aldi).

McDonalds: The Gympie restaurant and McCafe will be open its usual 24 hours.

Central Shopping Centre: Big W will be open 9am-4pm and Gloria Jeans 9am-2pm but specialty stores have the option to open or close and most are not expected to open. If they do it will be from 10am-2pm. Nextra newsagency will be open 9.15am-1.15pm.

Goldfields Plaza Shopping Centre: The Target website states the Gympie store will be open 9am-4pm today, but the newsagency will not open.

Convenience stores will also be open.

Topics:  australia day 2018 gympie businesses gympie coffee whatson whats open

Gympie Times
This industry might be the future for mine workers

This industry might be the future for mine workers

But will the work pay as well as the traditional resource industry?

Fishers say they're being treated like paedophiles

COMMERCIAL fisher Michael Thompson fears plans to constantly monitor their vessels would cost commercial advantage in a highly-competitive industry.

War on the water as state government calls for vessel monitoring

What to do if your child is being bullied online

Online bullying can cause children distress and impact their self-esteem.

Bullying now takes place behind screens and online profiles

OPINION: Move to dismiss Fraser Coast Mayor troubling

Should one person be judge, jury and executioner?

Local Partners