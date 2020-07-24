Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trevor 'Pud' Bilston is searching for his pet cockatoo Dundee. Picture: Supplied
Trevor 'Pud' Bilston is searching for his pet cockatoo Dundee. Picture: Supplied
Pets & Animals

Oi Dundee, why you go walkabout?

24th Jul 2020 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TREVOR "Pud" Bilston is on the lookout for a smoking boozehound - his pet cockatoo.

The sulphur-crested cocky answers to Dundee, loves a smoke and can down a beer.

He also has a penchant for ripping the pegs off clothes lines while squawking.

Pud, who raised Dundee from a chick, said the bird had turned into his best mate and supported him after having a stroke.

"I want to get him back because he's my best friend," he said.

MORE OF THE NT'S MOST COLOURFUL PETS:

This cockatoo doesn't mind a drop or two ... and also thinks he's a kangaroo

This Humpty Doo buffalo thinks he's a dog and even plays fetch

Dundee was last seen a fortnight ago at Bynoe Harbour with a group of people, admittedly having a drink and a chew on a cigarette.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Dundee and Pud usually reside at Dundee Beach, but were at a fishing hut.

He said the bird flew away when he went to change out the water.

Pud said he believed a man with dreadlocks and a blue ute picked up the bird, stating they were going to post a missing pet ad on Facebook.

Originally published as Oi Dundee, why you go walkabout?

More Stories

cockatoo northern territory offbeat pet

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s financial hole is worse than first thought

        premium_icon Council’s financial hole is worse than first thought

        Council News New report reveals how far in the red last year’s Gympie council budget will be, and it’s not pretty

        15 jobs going in Gympie now

        premium_icon 15 jobs going in Gympie now

        News Looking for work in the Gympie region? Here are the details of 15 current listings...

        Region grieves loss of man who shaped Gympie as we know it

        premium_icon Region grieves loss of man who shaped Gympie as we know it

        News He was a founder of Robertson Brothers building company and sawmills, building some...

        Billionaire tipped as $8.4m superyacht buyer

        premium_icon Billionaire tipped as $8.4m superyacht buyer

        Business A company linked to mining magnate mooted