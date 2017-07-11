22°
OH YEAH: You can buy Ovalteenies in Gympie

Frances Klein
| 11th Jul 2017 12:01 PM

This popular childhood snack from the 1980s packs a 65% sugar punch.
ROSE-COLOURED glasses are a beautiful thing.

But for this one much-missed primary school snack we can ditch the glasses and relive the real thing because its' back, or rather it is still around.

That's right your favourite compressed powered chocolate malt snack from childhood is still being made and it is available right in our backyard.

Ovalteenies were the bell of the school yard in the 1980s and 90s, when bright orange packets lined lunch boxes and bright-eyed little generation Xers who had 15c burning a hole in their hands, line tuckshops.

Border line healthy (like Milo and processed yoghurt) you could get away with overdosing because just like the packet said they were NUTRITIOUS and delicious and they were made for cool kids in the 80s who did all the active things the Ovalteenie caricatures did like skateboarding, shooting hoops and roller blading.

But enough about the 80s kids, it's now about the next generation who can experience all that is round and malty and good and comes in an individual packet.

And it's all readily available for just $4 for a pack of nine x 15g at Woolworths; in Gympie and Southside.

In comparison you can get 6 x 15g packets on Ebay for $9.50, which you would know is not a good buy if you spent your time listening in maths instead of wondering how you were going to scrape together the coinage for your next Ovalteenies hit at Little Lunch.

 

You can now buy Ovaltine Ovalteenies in Gympie.
At 65% sugar a 15g packet though, as exciting as it may be to reunite with your childhood for a malty moment, you might need to share the sucrose love with your kids.

Now if they could only bring back Toobs, Nik Naxs and Vice Versas the 80s Aussie kid's snack dream would be complete.

 

Topics:  1980s gympie lunchbox ovalteenies ovaltine retro school



