‘Oh my Lord!’ Stunned granddad can’t believe what he’s won

RSLA Diggers Cup 2019 - Steve Taranow is congratulated on winning the Car Draw by John Madill.

TWO humble Gympie grandparents became the envy of a 2000-strong crowd at the Gympie Turf Club on Saturday afternoon when their name was drawn out of a barrel full of entries that had been building all year to win a new car.

RSLA Diggers Cup Day 2019 - Shane Gill, John Madill, Aylene and Steve Taranow after Steve won the car draw.

Aileen and Steve Tanarow could not believe their ears when Steve’s name was announced over the loud speaker by Madills owner John Madill at 4pm, in fact Steve didn’t hear his name called out at all.

Friends came running through the crowd to grab them from where they were sitting and enjoying the afternoon.

RSLA Diggers Cup 2019 - Shane Gill and John Madill draw the winner of the brand new car.

“We could not believe it,” Aileen said today. “When we got up there on the stage and John Madill was saying to me ‘you can’t believe it can you’ I really couldn’t,” she said.

“Our kids still won’t believe us, even though we sent them a photo of us standing with the car and John Madill.”

RSLA Diggers Cup 2019 - Steve Taranow celebrates winning the Car Draw.

“My son said to me ‘I will believe it when I see you driving around in it’,” a thrilled Aileen said.

The Tanarows are retired and never miss a Gympie race day, going every month with friends and family.

They love eveything about itt.

“We just love the atmosphere and it’s so much fun and you are there with your friends having a few bets and a few drinks.

“I would encourage everybody to go even if you don’t like gambling. It’s just a lot of fun.

“I would like to thank Madills and the Turf Club. This is so amazing.”