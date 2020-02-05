Menu
Zion vs Giannis in first ever meeting.
Basketball

‘Oh my God’: Zion monsters Greek Freak

5th Feb 2020 1:00 PM

ZION Williamson has been sending social media into meltdown since he made his NBA debut in late January.

The number one pick in the draft and New Orleans Pelicans sensation has wowed fans with his athletic ability and in his first game his three-point shooting.

But on Wednesday he went face-to-face with another out of this world athlete in Milwaukee Bucks' reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks walked away with the 120-108 victory, thanks in large part to Antetokounmpo's 34 points, 17 rebound and six assists effort.

Fans however lost their minds at one play from Williamson when he treated the megastar like a child playing around in a man's game.

Yes that is Williamson ripping the ball out of the gargantuan hands of Antetokounmpo and just taking it like candy from a baby.

Naturally NBA social media couldn't quite believe what it had just watched unfold in front of its eyes.

Williamson ended the contest with 20 points and seven rebounds, but struggled against the league-leading Bucks and their suffocating defence.

The Pelicans star ended the contest shooting 5-18 from the field as Antetokounmpo took the points in their first ever regular season contest.

"It's amazing. I'm happy he's out there and happy that he's healthy. I'm happy he's able to be out there and help his team win and compete for his team. It's going to be a duel playing against him for many years," Antetokounmpo said after the game.

Not only did Antetokounmpo outplay the hyped-rookie, he came up big on two plays to reject him at the rim.

The win takes the Bucks to 43-7 and extends their lead over the Eastern Conference while the Pelicans drop to 20-31 and sit five games outside of the Western Conference's eighth seed.

