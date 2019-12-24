‘Oh my god’- Gympie woman’s $100k jackpot win

A Gympie woman is excited to bring in the New Year in style, after discovering she won $100,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

The shocked winner takes home the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10340, drawn Monday 23 December 2019.

A Golden Casket official called the winner this afternoon while she was spending time with her family. They all broke into cheers, laughter and happy tears after hearing the winning news.

“Are you sure I am the winner? Is this really happening to me?” she questioned.

“Oh my god! Woo-hoo! Yippee!

“Holy, this is amazing! Wow!

“I never in a million years thought I would receive this call.

“This is life-changing for me.

“I can’t believe this is happening.

“God I am going to have to celebrate tonight! It will be party time!”

The winning woman shared it would make for an extra special Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

“This is going to make for an amazing Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” she said.

“It’s going to go straight towards a house deposit. I can’t wait!”

The regular player, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning entry of five random numbers online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $9.57 million for draw 1467 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $1.28 million for draw 10341.

Golden Casket customers can purchase a single ticket number into the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot for $2.20 and the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot for $5.50.

About Lucky Lotteries

Lucky Lotteries has two products: the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot.

Both Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot have thousands of guaranteed prizes in every draw, from free tickets through to a 1st Prize of $100,000 and $200,000 respectively.

In addition to the guaranteed prizes in every draw, Lucky Lotteries is also a jackpotting game. The jackpot in the Lucky Lotteries game is won when the selected jackpot ticket number has already won a cash prize in that same draw. If the selected jackpot ticket hasn’t already won a cash prize in that draw, then the top prize jackpots.

Unlike lotto-style games where the top prize is often shared between winners, Lucky Lotteries is a draw lottery where the jackpot winner takes the lot. This means the jackpot prize can only be won by a unique Lucky Lotteries ticket number.

The sign of Australia’s Official Lotteries, the Lott operates and markets Australia’s leading lottery games customers know and love creating everyday winners, winning every day.

Last calendar year, 74 million winners took home a total of $2.7 billion in prize money from their favourite games which include Saturday Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Powerball, Oz Lotto, Set for Life, Lucky Lotteries, Keno and Instant Scratch-Its.