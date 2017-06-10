'Oh, for the much-needed Gympie hydrotherapy pool'

Letter to the Editor
Hydrotherapy pool
I TOO am a user of the "heated” pool.
Best stoke the boilers, heated it is not.
Like the majority of patrons being proactive, I attend for exercise, fitness and in the hope that the exercise I can manage at the moment, will be beneficial.
Keep me mobile and ease the aches and pains.
To be perfectly honest, I felt worse coming out of the pool that I did in entering.
Too cold.
Noticed last week a very low percentage of the usual customers arriving.
Children's classes appeared nil.
Mothers would arrive, appear to check the temp of water and leave.
Oh, for the much needed hydrotherapy pool and the benefits.
Something the Gympie Hydrotherapy Committee has been working on for years.
Anne Morrisson,
Gympie