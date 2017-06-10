'Oh, for the much-needed Gympie hydrotherapy pool'

Ann Morrisson and Reg Lawler campaign for a hydrotherapy pool in the new aquatic centre.

Letter to the Editor

Hydrotherapy pool

I TOO am a user of the "heated” pool.

Best stoke the boilers, heated it is not.

Like the majority of patrons being proactive, I attend for exercise, fitness and in the hope that the exercise I can manage at the moment, will be beneficial.

The push for a hydrotherapy pool was strong in the lead-up to the local government elections in Gympie last year.

Keep me mobile and ease the aches and pains.

To be perfectly honest, I felt worse coming out of the pool that I did in entering.

Too cold.

Noticed last week a very low percentage of the usual customers arriving.

Children's classes appeared nil.

Mothers would arrive, appear to check the temp of water and leave.

Oh, for the much needed hydrotherapy pool and the benefits.

Something the Gympie Hydrotherapy Committee has been working on for years.

Anne Morrisson,

Gympie