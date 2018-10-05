Oh baby! How Gympie women are growing our population

Experts say women in Australia need to have 2.1 babies each to keep our population growing.

GYMPIE women are doing their bit to keep Australia's population booming.

While our birthrate has fallen, local mothers are having more babies than their capital city counterparts.

Analysis of national fertility data reveals 16,923 infants were born in Gympie and the Sunshine Coast in the five years to the end of 2017.

Gympie's birthrate equates to 2.3 children per woman compared to 1.8 babies for each adult female in Brisbane.

The state and national averages are 1.9.

Demographers say to ensure there is a person to replace the mother and father and to grow Australia's population, each couple should have 2.1 children.

Gympie is slightly higher than this figure.

Australian Population Association president Ann Evans said migrant numbers, age and the education, employment, housing and income status of residents impacted birthrates.

"The fertility rate is higher in regional areas because the type of people who live in those areas are more disposed to have kids," the Australian National University School of Demography associate professor said.

"The age structure can have a major impact - for example if there are lots of older people, the birthrate will be low.

"Capital cities also have higher levels of migrants who often have less children than those born in Australia.

"Women who are well educated may also have less children and most of these people will be in cities where the jobs are."

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Women's and Families Services nursing director Cathy Styles said the organisation had a range of services available to ensure smooth deliveries and support for local mums.

This includes a program where each Gympie mother deals with one midwife throughout her pregnancy, labour and birth.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said women should be supported in their choices to have or not have children. - NewsRegional

HOW WE COMPARE

REGION, BIRTHS 2013-15, BIRTHRATE

Bundaberg, 3109, 2.1

Cairns, 6871, 2.1

Fraser Coast, 3130, 2.2

Gladstone, 3067, 2.3

Gold Coast, 20,529, 1.8

Gympie, 1526, 2.3

Ipswich, 9788, 2.3,

Mackay, 5107, 2.1

Rockhampton, 3540, 2.2

Southern Downs, 1249, 2.4

Sunshine Coast, 8823, 1.9

Toowoomba, 6356, 2.2

Townsville, 8562, 2.0

Queensland, 188,165, 1.9

Brisbane, 92,566, 1.8

AUSTRALIA, 913,139, 1.9

Source: PHIDU Social Health Atlas of Australia