OFFICIAL: Our Arlene to face Cyborg in the fight of her life

MMA: Gympie-bred fighter and women’s MMA pioneer Arlene Blencowe is officially locked in for the biggest fight of her life against former UFC phenom Cris Cyborg.

READ MORE

Bellator president Scott Coker officially announced the women’s featherweight championship fight this morning to headline the Bellator 249 event in Connecticut on October 15 (October 16 local time).

Arlene "Angerfist" Blencowe.

“Official!” was the one-word message Blencowe had for her fans this morning when she shared the fight announcement.

Cris Cyborg presents a formidable challenge. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

It has been a long way back to the top for “Angerfist”, who grew up in Amamoor and attended both primary school and high school in Gympie, but the 37-year-old now has the chance to become an MMA immortal against one of the most legendary names in the sport.

35-year-old Cyborg, who is the only fighter in history to hold belts in the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce and Invicta FC, secured her latest title by knocking out Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

It will be Blencowe’s second chance at grabbing Bellator gold, after she lost a split decision to Budd for the belt in December 2017. but lost a split decision.

Gympie-bred Bellator MMA fighter Arlene Blencowe in her win over Leslie Smith.

But the local hero has been in hot form since, with three straight wins including a knockout of Amber Leibrock, a 22-second KO of Amanda Bell, and a unanimous decision over Leslie Smith last November.

Blencowe has wasted no time preparing for the enormous challenge, enlisting the help of fellow Aussie and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

“Not going to get any better sparring and drilling in during this fight camp than getting some work in with the current UFC Featherweight World Champion, his coach and team at @freestyle_mma,” Blencowe wrote in a social media post this morning.

It’s just over a month until her date with destiny arrives.