Official: Knights secure Ponga on mega-deal

Kalyn Ponga of the Knights runs the ball during the Round 4 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Newcastle Knights at Campbelltown Sports Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

NEWCASTLE superstar Kalyn Ponga has inked a rich new four-year contract extension keeping him at the club until at least 2024.

The deal worth about $4.4 million makes Ponga one of the highest paid players in the game.

He was originally contracted until the end of next year with an option for 2022, but fast-tracked his contract negotiations to remain a Knight.

"For us as a family it's never been about the car in the garage or the brand of T-shirt that you're wearing or the expensive steak at dinner," Ponga said.

"It's always been about where you are, who you're with and the memories that you can make.

"I've been very fortunate that my Mum and Dad have been there for me this whole journey even when times were tough really early on."

Ponga is desperate to bring the premiership back to Newcastle. AAP Image/Brendon Thorne.

Ponga rejected an approach from rival codes but did not consider joining another NRL outfit. At 22, he now has turned his attention to being part of the first Newcastle side to win a premiership since the Andrew Johns-led 2001 outfit.

"It's no secret I want to win a comp in Newcastle, I want to hold the trophy up here," Ponga said.

"It's very exciting and a very proud moment for myself and my family.

"We're building towards something and I can definitely feel it. It's something that I want to be a part of and I'm excited to be a part of."

Knights boss Phil Gardner said there was no "All-Black" get out clause in the deal.