Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer suffered an injury to his lip during the arrest outside the Australian Hotel in Dalby on Friday.
A police officer suffered an injury to his lip during the arrest outside the Australian Hotel in Dalby on Friday.
News

Officer suffers busted lip arresting man outside Dalby pub

Tara Miko
19th Nov 2019 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer suffered a busted lip and sought medical treatment after a man violently resisted arrest outside a licensed venue, it will be alleged.

Dalby police were called to the Australian Hotel about 8.30pm Friday when a 46-year-old man allegedly abused security staff who stopped him from entering the venue.

Security had earlier that night denied him entry and the man allegedly tried to get inside the venue.

Police were called and arrested the man who, while being walked to the vehicle, allegedly resisted and elbowed an officer in the face.

The officer suffered a cut to his lip and sought medical treatment for the injury.

The man was taken to the Dalby watch house where he spent the night before being released on bail the next day.

He was charged with failing to leave a licensed venue, public nuisance near a licenced venue, obstruct police and assault police.

He is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on December 17.

assault police dalby crime dalby police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        premium_icon Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        News A fishing trip at Lake Borumba turned into disaster for a fisherman on Saturday afternoon.

        Shock closure of 20-year-old Gympie business

        premium_icon Shock closure of 20-year-old Gympie business

        News Business once spanned nine shops in Queensland, from the Sunshine Coast to...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Magistrate loses patience with Gympie fatal crash accused

        premium_icon Magistrate loses patience with Gympie fatal crash accused

        Crime The Gympie man is charged with causing the Long Flat crash that killed local cafe...