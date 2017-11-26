Offenders 'court' in Gympie

Contact breach

A DOMESTIC violence offender, 34, from The Palms, has been sentenced to 29 days jail already served, with immediate parole on the rest of a two-month jail sentence. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will also be subject to a six-month extension on the operational period of an existing three-month sentence imposed in August for another similar offence. The court was told his former partner, who had a serious medical condition, had contacted him from Curra seeking a lift to Gympie Hospital. The man's legal representative said she had complained of shortness of breath and he had agreed to give her a lift on October 22, breaching the contact restrictions in a domestic violence order.

Domestic punch

IN ANOTHER domestic violence matter before the court, a woman, 38, was fined $450 for punching her partner on October 20 after he grabbed her hair, breaching a domestic violence order from December 7 last year.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered no conviction be recorded because of her lack of previous offences.

Drink drivers

TWO Curra drivers on zero alcohol limits were fined and disqualified when they appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Jonathon Bevan Davies, 18, and Justin Christopher Finnis, 35, each pleaded guilty to drink driving. The court was told Davies, with a provisional licence, had a blood alcohol content of 0.096% and Finnish had a reading of 0.054% on a learner's permit. Davies was fined $500 and Finnis $450. Both were disqualified from driving for three months.