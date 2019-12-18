Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BCF ROCKHAMPTON was broken into last night, with the offender allegedly running away from the store with a kayak.

Just before 10pm, police were called to reports of a break and enter at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre store.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the offender, a woman, was startled when confronted by security, but managed to get away with the kayak on foot.

It is believed a cordon was set up in the Glenmore area, with the dog squad called to attend.

No one has been caught in relation to the incident, investigations are ongoing.

bcf rockhampton break and enter queensland police service stealing tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie thieves need mere seconds to steal speakers

        premium_icon Gympie thieves need mere seconds to steal speakers

        News This was the latest in a spate of recent thefts around the region.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland records

        premium_icon Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland...

        News Average prices down south have set an unwanted record for the state.

        Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured, maimed

        premium_icon Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured...

        News A MAN who breached a Domestic Violence Order by swearing and throwing a water...