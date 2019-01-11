Menu
FED UP: Greg and Chris Henwood are annoyed by the damage to their work vehicle which happened early this morning. Donna Jones
Offender breaks into cars at Glanmire

by Donna Jones
11th Jan 2019 7:03 PM
A THIEF is thought to be responsible for two vehicle break-ins early this morning.

Gympie ARB owner Greg Henwood said he believed their CCTV cameras had captured the offender breaking into their work ute about 2am on Friday.

Mr Henwood said he didn't think anything was taken, however a window was damaged when the offender attempted to gain entry, as was the glove box and an air vent.

The person on the CCTV is described as male, wearing a hoodie and riding a pushbike and aged in his late teens to early 20s.

This person was also filmed on the night of December17 rifling through ARB's bins.

Right next door on Laurenceson Road, HiWay One on-call mechanic Ben Sisson's Mazda 323 was broken into.

He believes the lock on the passenger door was "jimmied” with a screwdriver, before the offender pounded a hole into the windscreen to open the door from inside.

Ben Sisson with his Mazda 323 and its smashed-in windscreen.
Ben Sisson with his Mazda 323 and its smashed-in windscreen. Donna Jones

The thief then took a UHF radio and the car's battery and tried to take the car radio, but it was fitted with an anti-theft device.

Mr Sisson said two truck batteries were also taken from trucks in the HiWay One yard last week.

