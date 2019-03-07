OFF TO THE RACES: First 2019 meet hits Gympie this weekend

AND THEY'RE OFF: Still the Same, pictured with jockey Dakota Graham (left) and strapper Dale Ward, took out the feature race at last year's inaugural race meet in Gympie. Who will take the crown this weekend?

HORSE RACING: New additions and old favourites are on the menu for the Gympie Turf Club's first official race meeting of the year this weekend.

With race field applications yet to be finalised, the Turf Club unveiled a "Tradies and Ladies” theme for Saturday's meeting, which is set to feature a revamped Fashions on the Field and the return of the Champions Bar. Turf Club president Shane Gill said he was keenly anticipating an enthusiastic public response to the return of local racing.

"We had a really positive year last year and now we want to go bigger and better this year,” Gill said. "It's really exciting to have the Champion's Bar back; it really is the best place to watch the races from upstairs and with full TAB access. This time we'll also have a men's category in Fashions on the Field and new caterers on board to jazz things up a bit.”

Gill said racegoers would also have their first opportunity to enter this year's car giveaway, courtesy of the Madill Motor Group, to be drawn in November. Gates open for the Gympie Turf Club Tradies & Ladies Day at 11am.

Five races feature throughout the day, with the first jump at 1:30pm and capped off with the feature race, the 1030m Tradies and Ladies Handicap.

More race day previews tomorrow and Saturday in The Gympie Times.