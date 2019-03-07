Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AND THEY'RE OFF: Still the Same, pictured with jockey Dakota Graham (left) and strapper Dale Ward, took out the feature race at last year's inaugural race meet in Gympie. Who will take the crown this weekend?
AND THEY'RE OFF: Still the Same, pictured with jockey Dakota Graham (left) and strapper Dale Ward, took out the feature race at last year's inaugural race meet in Gympie. Who will take the crown this weekend? LEEROY TODD
News

OFF TO THE RACES: First 2019 meet hits Gympie this weekend

JOSH PRESTON
by
7th Mar 2019 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: New additions and old favourites are on the menu for the Gympie Turf Club's first official race meeting of the year this weekend.

With race field applications yet to be finalised, the Turf Club unveiled a "Tradies and Ladies” theme for Saturday's meeting, which is set to feature a revamped Fashions on the Field and the return of the Champions Bar. Turf Club president Shane Gill said he was keenly anticipating an enthusiastic public response to the return of local racing.

"We had a really positive year last year and now we want to go bigger and better this year,” Gill said. "It's really exciting to have the Champion's Bar back; it really is the best place to watch the races from upstairs and with full TAB access. This time we'll also have a men's category in Fashions on the Field and new caterers on board to jazz things up a bit.”

Gill said racegoers would also have their first opportunity to enter this year's car giveaway, courtesy of the Madill Motor Group, to be drawn in November. Gates open for the Gympie Turf Club Tradies & Ladies Day at 11am.

Five races feature throughout the day, with the first jump at 1:30pm and capped off with the feature race, the 1030m Tradies and Ladies Handicap.

More race day previews tomorrow and Saturday in The Gympie Times.

gympie community gympie news gympie race day gympie races gympie region gympie sport gympie turf club things to do in gympie what's on in gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    State-of-the-art Gympie facility to create 230 jobs

    premium_icon State-of-the-art Gympie facility to create 230 jobs

    News Plans are underway for aged care to get a big boost in the wake of the Federal Government opening up more beds in the Wide Bay.

    • 7th Mar 2019 12:03 AM
    Fishing industry future in the balance

    premium_icon Fishing industry future in the balance

    News Preserving the resource or killing the industry - politicians differ

    • 7th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    A woman too loud, a gun too quiet - Gympie court

    premium_icon A woman too loud, a gun too quiet - Gympie court

    News Accused claims to be victim and a lost rifle complete a day in court

    • 7th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    The $6 billion industry Gympie could be on ground floor of

    premium_icon The $6 billion industry Gympie could be on ground floor of

    Politics Region's unique traits continue to stack up.

    • 7th Mar 2019 12:01 AM