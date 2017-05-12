Off-road motorbike racers tackle Miva this weekend

OFF-ROAD: Mica is hosting round five and six of the Australia Off-road Championships this weekend.

RIDERS begin a challenging weekend of racing with round five and six of the 2017 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (OARC) at Miva Station Saturday and Sunday from 8am.

Ten classes of racing will feature at the event, with riders coming up against some of the toughest conditions the Queensland terrain has to offer.

The series will run alongside state championship events and the nation's best enduro riders are included, such as world champion Daniel Milner, Josh Green and Daniel Sanders.

Gympie will be represented by multiple world champion Jemma Wilson, as well as PD Allan, Lachlan Allan and their youngest brother Luke Allan.

Gympie Motorcycles owner Peter Allan, who sponsors the event, said Miva Station's tracks had been altered as a result of heavy rainfall from Cyclone Debbie last month.

"We are confident the modified tracks would still deliver an exciting brand of racing over the weekend,” he said.

"This is the first time the historical Miva Station has hosted an AORC round, so it is certainly exciting for everyone involved with the organisation of the event.

"I hope riders have been training hard because the tracks have been designed to test them.”

"It's great to be hosting the AORC again, with the ongoing positive support of the Gympie Regional Council,” Allan said.

"There will be 250 riders, with the team support and families bringing around 1000 people to the region.”

After the opening rounds in Rawson, Victoria, there are a few top riders keen to make up some points.

The event is free and entry is via Sexton Road, Miva.