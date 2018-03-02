Of the Gympie region's 2300km of roads, 1000km are dirt

The site of a fatality on Schacts Creek Road on the back road to the Gympie Muster site.

GYMPIE Regional Council's $5.8 million renewal program includes bitumen reseals, pavement rehabilitation, timber bridge renewals and replacements of storm water infrastructure and pathways on 110 different roads throughout the region.

Under the program, more than 70km of roads will be resurfaced or rehabilitated.

Council maintains 2300km of roads, including 1000km of gravel roads, 1300km of sealed roads and 86 timber bridges.

Gympie Regional Councillor Deputy Mayor, Infrastructure Services portfolio, Cr Bob Leitch, said ongoing road maintenance is paramount to the safety and well being of the community.

"Council is continually working to inspect and identify roads and bridges which need to be maintained or renewed,” Cr Leitch said.

"Our road, bridge and drainage assets are valued at over $750 million and they need to be managed responsibly.”

"In the last financial year, we've carried out a major rehabilitation project on Langton and Hall Roads, and we are currently working on East Deep Creek Road which will have the pavement strengthened and widened.

"Council also manages over 30 different types of routine road maintenance activities, like road grading, pothole patching and slashing. These all contribute to safer transport for our community members.

"We always take into consideration road maintenance requests and comments from the community when scheduling activities”.

Some of the works can provide additional benefits, particularly where flooding occurs.

On Anderleigh Rd and Power Rd, flood ways have been renewed and upgraded to reduce the risk of damage in future flood events.

Timber bridge replacements are commencing at Greens Creek on Cedar Pocket Rd and Blue Creek on Kandanga Creek Rd.

For more information, please visit https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/road-projects.