Of his 60 years in teaching, 23 in Gympie were the best

Letter to the Editor

THANK you to all those kind students and former students who voted for me in the recent Facebook survey of Gympie teachers.

You have put me in truly exalted company and I am humbled and honoured to be there.

Teaching in Gympie for the past 23 years has been a most enjoyable last chapter in some 60 years in education.

I have met many excellent teachers, some of whom you nominated. As you no doubt realise, there are many more out there in Gympie schools.

Thanks Ty for remembering the poetry. I hope it will be a source of pleasure for you throughout your life. It certainly has been that for me.

And thanks Rayne for mentioning the butterfly. I don't think it landed in our classroom, but I'm sure you did your best to encourage it by being breathless with concentration and anticipation.

I have not read the other Facebook comments as yet but I look forward to doing so soon.

My best wishes, as always, to all of you and to the countless others I have been privileged to teach over the years.

May your school days be always a happy memory.

Merv Welch,

The Palms