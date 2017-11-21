O'Brien's part in Coalition banking outrage crisis

MAN IN THE MIDDLE: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien is "50-50” on supporting a National Party revolt over a banking Royal Commission.

GYMPIE'S Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien is in the middle of an emerging Coalition split over the issue of a Royal Commission into misconduct in the banking sector.

"I've had a lot of phone calls today,” Mr O'Brien said yesterday as he weighed up the pros and cons of joining National Party mavericks who are now threatening to cross the floor of parliament to force an inquiry.

He said there was no doubt about perceived "unconscionable conduct” over the past two years, including "53,000 alleged breaches of the Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Act between 2012 and 2015.”

Mr O'Brien said he wants to know how his electorate feels. He already knows how his colleagues feel, as some Nationals lead a push to defy Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who opposes an inquiry.

He confirmed he is "50-50” on the idea of voting with the Opposition and cross-benchers to bring about a banking probe.

"I'm not saying I will cross the floor at this point in time, but I've got an open mind,” he said.

The revolt is coming from the National Party or, in Mr O'Brien's case, the Nationals faction within the LNP.

Mr O'Brien said there was no doubt the banks deserved scrutiny and should be prepared to accept it.

He said Mr Turnbull believes there is enough scrutiny already.

"The banks are so enmeshed in our economy and society that we are dependent on them.

"The relationship needs to be open.

"When you see as many examples of problems, including prosecutions in recent weeks, you have to think about it,” he said.

Some commentators have said even Mr O'Brien's tentative position has lent strength to some MPs who may vote with Labor and the Greens on the issue.