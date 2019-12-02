O’Brien’s fiery exchange with Landry ‘dealt with internally’

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien has not today made any further comment on the alleged row between he and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry in the last sitting week of October.

He did however tell the Guardian Australia following the incident "a short robust discussion was had about the state of the partyroom".

Party whip Landry is believed to have made an "informal" complaint about bullying following the row, according to theguardian.com.

The National Party has since said the issue had been "dealt with internally".

Wide Bay member Llew O'Brien

The Guardian reported the row erupted after Landry, the assistant minister for children and families, took aim at O'Brien about partyroom leaks.

It said that in the partyroom meeting, O'Brien had accused Deputy Leader Bridget McKenzie of allowing One Nation to take credit for the government bringing forward the dairy code of conduct, and said it had been his intention to call a spill against her.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry.

Following the corridor argument, Landry is understood to have made an informal complaint to the party's executive and other party members, but did not escalate the complaint formally, which would have triggered an investigation, theguardian.com reported.

The Nationals president, Larry Anthony, told Guardian Australia that the matter had been dealt with internally, and was now "in the past".

"I was aware a few weeks ago that there was a robust discussion between a lot of members, and a lot of that was over the dairy code and issues there," Anthony told Guardian Australia.

"I am also aware that this issue [of Landry and O'Brien] was dealt with internally by the LNP, as they are both LNP members. These issues are dealt with internally by the party, and it is now done, it is in the past.

Federal MP and Former Policeman Llew O'Brien who suffers from PTSD from years of being a First Responder to road crash fatalities along notorious stretches of the Old Bruce Highway. Photo Lachie Millard

"I don't mind robust discussions amongst our members but we all have to get on with each other, and I always want there to be harmony, and that issue is behind us now."

The LNP president, David Hutchinson, told Guardian Australia the party "became aware of a disagreement between two MPs".

"We have spoken with both of them, and consider the matter closed."

O'Brien told Guardian Australia that "a short, robust discussion was had about the state of the partyroom".

"I have always had a good relationship with Michelle and the parliament is the place for robust discussions."

Landry declined to comment.