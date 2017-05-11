O'Brien's Bruce Hwy action call: federal parliament today

GYMPIE'S Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has promised to press for urgency on the Bruce Hwy when he responds to the federal budget in parliament today.

Mr O'Brien says he will stress the importance of a quick start on the final section of the Bruce Hwy by-pass of Gympie and major upgrades between Gympie and Maryborough, where fatal crashes have become too common.

He has welcomed $11.2 million for the Bruce Hwy-Wide Bay Hwy intersection at Bells Bridge, to fix one notorious danger zone used by thousands of drivers day from Gympie to the South Burnett.

Funding of $36.28 million has been allocated for the Cooroy to Curra Section C project and $7.8 million to complete planning and design for Section D of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade (the Gympie by-pass section).

That study is due for completion early next year and many had hoped for an immediate start to work.

"I am continuing to highlight the need for the Section D Cooroy to Curra project with (Transport Minister) Darren Chester, together with the need for upgrades of the highway between Gympie and Maryborough,” he said.

He said he would raise these issues specifically in his budget response in parliament today.

"The Government simply cannot ignore the need for the Section D project, when we already have 25,000 vehicles a day through Gympie every day.

He welcomed his government's spending promise on completing the Tinana interchange at Maryborough, also a noted danger zone, and said this was due for completion in the next three months.

Federal "Black Spot” funding had also been allocated for Gympie and Maryborough and councils throughout Wide Bay would receive Roads to Recovery Program money for local roads - $3.3 million for Fraser Coast Regional Council, $1.8 million for Gympie Regional Council, $1.1 million for Noosa and nearly $2.3 million for South Burnett Council