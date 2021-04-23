O’Brien unveils $44k statue of a digger in Goomeri

A bronze statue commemorating local Second World War servicemen and women was unveiled at Goomeri on Friday by Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O‘Brien.

The statue represents a Second World War digger, and was built by Everlon Bronze, after the Goomeri chapter of the Murgon RSL Sub-Branch received a $43,950 grant through the Morrison Government’s Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program.

“The statue is designed to be a striking representation of service personnel from Goomeri and the surrounding districts, and will be a strong visual reminder of the services and sacrifices made during the Second World War,” Mr O’Brien said.

“It’s a fitting tribute that will ensure the people of Wide Bay continue to remember and acknowledge the sacrifices made by our service-men and women during wartime.”

Mr O’Brien congratulated Marlene Pointon for initiating the project, and the Goomeri Branch and the Murgon RSL Sub-Branch for their work in ensuring the legacy of Australia’s war heroes is remembered as well for their ongoing advocacy for veterans.

The statue was unveiled near Goomeri’s landmark Memorial Clock at 11am on Friday, April 23.

For more information on the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program visit the Community Grants Hub (www.communitygrants.gov.au).