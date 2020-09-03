O’Brien tells Parliament truckies dread Bruce Hwy at Tiaro

Federal MP and Former Policeman Llew O'Brien who suffers from PTSD from years of being a First Responder to road crash fatalities along notorious stretches of the Old Bruce Highway. Mr O’Brien refuses to accept plans for a two-lane bypass of Tiaro on the Bruce Highway.Photo Lachie Millard

WIDE Bay MP Llew O’Brien spoke in Parliament today of the “dangerous plan” for a two-lane Bruce Highway bypass of Tiaro.

“The Deputy Prime Minister, Queensland minister for road safety Mark Bailey and the state member for Maryborough have a plan to build a Tiaro bypass that puts road users in danger and lacks vision for a growing Maryborough and Fraser Coast,” Mr O’Brien said.

“When building a new road, safety should always be the first priority, but sadly, in this case, it wasn’t.

“Only after my protests did the road safety minister cobble together some idea of a dividing barrier, but it’s still only on a dangerous two-lane road.

“If you truly have a vision for zero fatalities you don’t build the road the government is planning to build around Tiaro.

“It is just not good enough.

“I have a vision to see Maryborough as a thriving economic and manufacturing centre that will need the best road infrastructure to support that economic capacity, with the highest safety standards for families, tourists and transport workers.

“I ask: does the state member for Maryborough share this vision or not?

“Interstate truck drivers tell me how they dread this section of road, a black spot heavily used by B-doubles, cars and grey nomads towing caravans.

“We need a four-lane road so the families of those essential workers can relax, knowing that the journey will be an easy and safe one.

“The government’s planned highway is an unsafe two-lane highway of yesterday, not a safe four-lane highway for tomorrow.”