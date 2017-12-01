O'Brien slams NSW deputy premier for Turnbull comments

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien fired a stunning rebuke at John Barilaro, describing the NSW deputy premier as the ""vice captain of reserve grade".

Mr Barilaro told Alan Jones on Sydney radio's 2GB that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull should quit and quit and "go before Christmas as a Christmas gift" to Australians.

He described the PM as "out of touch", and the reason the federal government is in disarray.

.@Barnaby_Joyce: I was very disappointed with the comments by the @JohnBarilaroMP, I would have advised those comments not be made. MORE: https://t.co/bfkQ61MtkU pic.twitter.com/Rem1RiXXdC — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) December 1, 2017

"Turnbull is the problem. The prime minister is the problem. He should step down and allow for a clean out of what the leadership looks like federally," he said.

Mr O'Brien, who earlier this week fought for a Royal Commission into the banking industry, hammered Mr Barilaro with a "tongue-in-cheek", but firm, message on Twitter.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien described NSW Nationals deputy leader John Barilaro (centre) as the "vice captain of reserve grade”. Susanna Freymark

He described Mr Barilaro as the "vice captain of reserve grade", and said the NSW Nationals deputy leader should keep out of the matter.

"@JohnBarilaroMP seems like a good bloke, and everyone is entitled to an opinion," he wrote.

"Mine is that John should focus on his role as vice captain of reserve grade and let the big boys and girls take care of federal matters."

@JohnBarilaroMP seems like a good bloke, and everyone is entitled to an opinion. Mine is that John should focus on his role as vice captain of reserve grade and let the big boys and girls take care of federal matters. #auspol — Llew O'Brien MP (@LlewOBrienMP) December 1, 2017

Mr O'Brien, who was riding through country New South Wales on his way to support Nationals colleague Barnaby Joyce at the New England by-election, said the message for Mr Barilaro was to stay in his patch.

"It was tongue-in-cheek, but we don't need that distraction right now," he said.

I’m wondering whether it safe to continue on to New England from this point onward 😬 #auspol pic.twitter.com/fKvMrZ2xQD — Llew O'Brien MP (@LlewOBrienMP) December 1, 2017

Mr O'Brien was one of the major players in securing the royal commission into the banking industry.

The former policeman welcomed the Coalition Government's commitment to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the "banking, insurance, superannuation finance and wealth management industry" yesterday.

In a statement, he said the Government had listened, and was now "acting on the concerns of my constituents, the community and the industry".

"While the terms of reference are yet to be confirmed, I congratulate the Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull for promising a comprehensive inquiry," he said.

"I trust that the terms of reference will be sufficient to accommodate the matters that have been raised with me, and I have raised with the Government.

"I also thank my Parliamentary colleague, Senator Barry O'Sullivan, for his work in highlighting the issues and concerns about the industry and taking these to the Government."