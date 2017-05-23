O'Brien rejects claim of Bruce Hwy funding 'cut'

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien has rejected Opposition claims the Turnbull Government cut investment on the Bruce Hwy upgrade by $85 million in the year to June 30.

Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Anthany Albanese said yesterday Senate Budget Estimates hearings had confirmed there was no new money for the Bruce Hwy in the 2017 Budget.

READ MORE: O'Brien - People are dying and it has to stop

The new deadliest stretch of the Bruce Hwy runs through the middle of Mr O'Brien's federal electorate. Pressure to get Federal Budget funding to fast track the completion of the Cooroy to Curra bypass failed.

Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese on the Sunshine Coast to discuss road funding for the Bruce Highway. Warren Lynam

"In the 2016 Budget, the Government promised it would invest $558 million on Bruce Hwy projects in 2016-17,” Mr Albanese said. "But the 2017 Budget documents reveal that, in fact, the Government will invest $473 million in that period.

Patients are airlifted from the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

"The figures underline the Turnbull Government's ongoing campaign of adopting Labor's language when it comes to the need for increased infrastructure investment without backing its rhetoric with actual increased investment.

"The Budget papers show that nationally, the Government cut infrastructure investment by $1.6 billion in this financial year alone.

Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality. Renee Albrecht

"In his Budget speech and accompanying glossy documents, Treasurer Scott Morrison sought to suggest the Government would boost investment on the Bruce over the next 10 years.

However, in Senate Budget Estimates committee hearings on Monday, Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development Secretary Mike Mrdak confirmed there was no new money.

Emergency workers at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

Mr O'Brien said fixing the Bruce Hwy and making it safer through Wide Bay and beyond was a top priority for him.

"It's a pity that the Shadow Transport Minister doesn't understand how the Infrastructure and Transport Budget works,” he said.

Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality. Renee Albrecht

"Construction costs are influenced by a number of factors and can vary from year to year and the Budget reflects the change in these costs.

"Taxpayer dollars are valuable. I want to see them spent responsibly so we get real value for money and can invest any savings in new projects.

"The Coalition Government has committed to a $6.7 billion 10 year program of works and has not cancelled a single project on the Bruce Hwy.

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

"In fact the Coalition has expanded its program of works on the Bruce Hwy to include:

$11.2 million to upgrade the intersection of the Bruce and Wide Bay Hwy;

$182.6 million for safety works along the Bruce Hwy;

$530 million for the Pine River to Caloundra six lane project;

$120 million for the Deception Bay Interchange.”

Mr O'Brien said the Coalition was committed to its Bruce Hwy action plan, and as savings were achieved there would be scope for even more projects to be added to the program of works.

"I remain steadfast in my commitment to Wide Bay to secure funding for the Cooroy to Curra Section D project, as well as further safety upgrades between Gympie and Maryborough,” he said.

"The improvements to the Highway made between Cooroy and Gympie have saved lives and we need more investments to prevent loss of life elsewhere on the highway.”