O’Brien on bushfires: ‘We need better land management’

Wide Bay member Llew O'Brien says a royal commission into the current devastating bushfire season will help avoid future disasters. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)

WIDE BAY MP Llew O'Brien says "better land management policies" are key to avoiding another catastrophic bushfire season.

He told the Chronicle a royal commission into the current bushfire crisis would be an important step in preventing another disaster.

"We need to adopt better land management practices and I expect the Royal Commission will bring together the experts to identify the policy barriers that need to be overcome to prevent disasters of this scale being repeated," Mr O'Brien said.

He said the Federal Government was going above and beyond to help bushfire affected towns and people.

"While the state governments have a primary role in facilitating disaster management and recovery, the Liberal and Nationals Government is establishing a National Bushfire Recovery Agency to support Australians every step of the way and help rebuild shattered communities," Mr O'Brien said.

"This $2 billion investment comes on top of existing disaster recovery payments and allowances which have so far seen more than $100 million worth of assistance flowing through to families, small businesses and farmers.

"The Federal Government can only act within the power given to it by the Australian Constitution. But it is clear that people want the Federal Government to take a greater role in disasters and I support the Prime Minister's move to establish a Royal Commission into these matters."