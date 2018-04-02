O'Brien: I did whatever I could to earn a living

WIDE BAY MP Llew O'Brien says he is concerned about the rate of youth unemployment in his electorate and is drawing on his own experience as a young job seeker to bolster private sector employment opportunities in Gympie.

Addressing concerns from Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary, Sally McManus, who said last week, "People know that something needs to be done to help young people find a job and end the cycle of unemployment that is plaguing too many town and communities across Australia.”

Mr O'Brien said he can relate.

"On a personal level, I can relate to being a job seeker during a time of high unemployment,” Mr O'Brien said.

"My high school education was cut short after completing year 9, when I became a childhood carer of a terminally ill parent.

"After mum passed away I was left with few qualifications at a time when the economy was in a poor state and jobs were hard to come by.

"I did whatever I could to earn a living from picking crops to labouring and working on the factory floor.”

According to Australian Council of Trade Union and Australian Bureau of Statistics data, Wide Bay's youth unemployment rate is 27.7 per cent, compared to the national figure of 12.2 per cent.

Mr O'Brien said he was addressing the problem through investment in local business and infrastructure.

After spending close to $10 million on a project with Gympie processing giants Nolan Meats that is estimated to create 200 jobs in Gympie, Mr O'Brien thinks the Bruce Highway Section D upgrade will boost job prospects as well.

"Locally, we also need Section D to build the capacity and resilience of our region's economy. The project will bring a massive injection of new investment into our region through the construction stage and improve productivity by better connecting our region to Brisbane and beyond,” he said.

Mr O'Brien also encourage current job seekers to "not give up.”

"I remember saving what little money I had, to have business cards with 'job seeker' and my qualifications printed on them,” he said.

"I cold called as many employers as I possibly could to try and get work.

" Being unemployed when you have a young family and need a job can be soul destroying, but based on my own experience if you keep going, showing your initiative, determination and putting yourself out there, I believe you will find work.

" You just keep going and don't give up.”