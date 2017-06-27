O'Brien focuses on positives from Gympie NDIS forum

ON THE WAY: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice host the forum about Gympie's NDIS roll out.

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien hosted a forum of disability and community organisations on Tuesday to discuss Gympie's roll out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Gympie's NDIS date is slated for July 1 next year.

Mr O'Brien said the project will take some time to be established in Gympie, but did not specify a date.

"This is a huge project to roll out. Like so many projects that are big you just can't roll them out on the same day, so it needs to be a staged roll out of the program," he said.

Mr O'Brien said Gympie would benefit from being among the last to receive the NDIS because the bugs will have been ironed out.

"I'd love to have it tomorrow, but the reality of it is, it's a big project and we just have to wait for it to come."

He said Gympie faced its own set of problems and it was important that service providers registered for the NDIS for the program to be effective, particularly in regional areas.

"We have the tyranny of distance and a limited number of providers at this point of time when it comes to the NDIS," Mr O'Brien said.

"Because we don't want to find cases like we have seen, where people have money that isn't being spent because providers aren't there."

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services Jane Prentice said the provider aspect of the program was vital, as was state and federal government support of the program.

"More than 6000 people have been registered in Queensland for NDIS but we've still got a long way to go," she said.

Ms Prentice said Gympie was ideally situated to adopt the NDIS seamlessly.

"There's an opportunity to really provide a cohesive community approach to providing services," she said.