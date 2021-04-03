Menu
Bruce Highway traffic was at a standstill this morning after a two-car crash northbound at Tiaro, north of Gympie.
O’Brien: Easter traffic chaos shows need for Bruce upgrades

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Deputy Speaker and Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien says chaotic traffic through the Easter long weekend shines a glaring light on the Bruce Highway at Gympie and to the north.

Acknowledging the suspension of Brisbane’s COVID lockdown earlier this week, Mr O’Brien implored motorists to be careful on the highway throughout the holiday period.

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
He called on the Palaszczuk Government to outline a plan for four lanes on the highway, bypassing Tiaro.

“With more cars on the road, I ask all drivers to please be careful, obey the road rules, and drive to conditions, especially on the Bruce Highway between Gympie and Maryborough and around Tiaro, which is a known black spot on our national highway,” Mr O’Brien said.

“On an average day, there are around 10,000 vehicle movements between Gympie and Maryborough. At Easter and during school holidays, that number increases significantly, often resulting in long queues of traffic in the Tiaro area.

“With Queensland’s population on the rise and the resultant increase in traffic, a two-lane, undivided highway is simply unsafe for road users, which is why I am calling on the Queensland Government to bring forward a plan for a four-lane Tiaro bypass.”

A two-vehicle crash at the Chinaman Creek Bridge north of Tiaro blocked the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway late Good Friday morning.

Mr O’Brien called current pans for a two-lane bypass at Tiaro “inadequate”.

“As anyone using the Bruce Highway will see this Easter, the … Tiaro bypass plan won’t meet the needs of existing traffic, let alone future growth, and it will put road users at risk,” he said.

He directed the Wide Bay community to support a “safer, four-lane Tiaro bypass” by signing an online petition, which is available here.

