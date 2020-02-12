O’Brien defends political role in Nolan Meats $5m grant

GYMPIE’S rebel Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien was flat out yesterday, as he responded to renewed criticism of a grant to major Gympie region business, Nolan Meats.

In a tumultuous start to 2020, Mr O’Brien moved a National Party leadership spill, voted against sitting leader Michael McCormack, resigned from the National Party, announced he had sufficient support to block legislation on some issues and was elected Deputy Speaker, with strong support from Labor.

After the Bridget McKenzie sports funding row, Mr O’Brien was also preparing a response to renewed concerns, reported in Guardian Australia, about the $5.5 job-creation grant to Nolans.

Guardian Australia said the firm, described as “a donor to the Liberal National Party” received the Regional Jobs and Investment Package grant, “despite potentially being ineligible because it is a registered training organisation (generally a disqualification under the grant rules).”

Nolan meats director Terry Nolan denied any connection between the grant and a $3000 political donation his firm had made to the National Party in November, 2017.

“No, of course not,” he was quoted as saying.

“We supported the National Party in the past and we continued our support,” he said.

Mr O’Brien yesterday said the Nolan Meats grant would create 200 jobs and was “precisely the type of project that the jobs package was designed to support.”

“Without the funding from the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Jobs Investment Package, the 200 jobs that are coming to Gympie just would not happen.

“Job creation on this scale is rare, and it would have been an unintended consequence of the guidelines if the application by Nolan Meats was rejected simply on the grounds that Nolan Meats operates on an efficient business model.

“Everyone in Gympie knows that the primary purpose of Nolan Meats is meat processing. The internal training provided exclusively to their staff develops skills, providing them with long-term career opportunities.

“The correct decision has been made by the ministerial panel which fully considered each project on its merits.

“This package is creating 200 jobs that simply would otherwise never exist without this practical, common sense decision-making.

“Australia’s democratic system does not run on autopilot by unelected bureaucrats in Canberra. Ministers are there to listen to the advice of their Departments but they also have to make decisions. In this case, Ministers have made the right decision that will benefit hundreds of families in Gympie.

“Because Nolan Meats is using local contractors, suppliers and wholesalers wherever possible during the construction phase, the flow-on effects of this investment are already benefiting the broader Gympie community, and there will be long-term benefits for cattle producers in the surrounding regions as well.

“In short, it’s a cracker of a project that is already paying off by creating long-term, sustainable jobs.

“We can all be proud of the employment Nolan Meats creates, the contribution it makes to Gympie’s economy, and the way in which Nolans so generously supports Gympie.

“This is a commonsense decision that should be applauded, and I am pleased the Liberal and Nationals Government has backed Nolans to create these 200 jobs in Wide Bay.”