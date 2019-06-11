O'Brien: Budget has 'no vision apart from more debt'

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has criticised the Queensland Government's newly-released state budget for containing "re-announcements of announcements made long ago”.

Mr O'Brien said the budget he had seen from his reading "lacked vision for the region” and claimed the "majority” of the "re-announcements” were "80 per cent funded” by the LNP government.

"If it's any consolation it appears they haven't walked away from these commitments, but the Queensland Labor Government is taking a dreadfully long time to get going on projects like Cooroy to Curra Section D, and the upgrade of the Bruce Highway and Wide Bay Highway intersection at Bells Bridge,” he said.

"It's a budget of missed opportunities, it doesn't offer anything new, there's no emphasis on speeding up delivery, and there's no vision apart from more debt, higher taxes, more public servants in Brisbane, and fewer jobs in the regions.”

Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $3.4 billion to Wide Bay on Tuesday, with $2.7b heading towards health services covering Gympie, Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Kingaroy.

The budget also set aside $587.8m for infrastructure and $46.2m for education needs across Wide Bay.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said more than 13,500 jobs are on the cards for regional Queensland in what is claimed to be a record $14.5 billion state budget spend on regional roads.

The spending would include $1 billion on the Gympie bypass, Section D of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway upgrade.