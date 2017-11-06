O'Brien applauds Bruce Hwy Section D money

FAIR GO: Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station north of Gympie. Mr O'Brien has welcomed the commitment to fund construction of the final leg of the Cooroy to Curra bypass.

FAIR GO: Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station north of Gympie. Mr O'Brien has welcomed the commitment to fund construction of the final leg of the Cooroy to Curra bypass. Renee Albrecht

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien today said the Queensland Government's 20 per cent funding commitment to the Cooroy to Curra Section D project supported his call for the four lane highway upgrade to proceed as soon as possible.

Mr O'Brien has campaigned for funding for the Section D project, both in speeches in the Parliament and in other public statements, calling for the completion of the full Cooroy to Curra four lane upgrade to be delivered.

"You don't leave a job half done, and with Sections A and B completed and Section C nearing completion, we need work to start on Section D to finish the job,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The Cooroy to Curra section of the Bruce Highway has consistently been rated as one of the most deadliest along the national highway. The best way to stop the tragedy of these accidents is to invest in a new corridor around Gympie which is safer, faster, and less prone to flooding.

"For people travelling through Wide Bay, the Section D project will eliminate eight sets of traffic lights and create a more efficient, high capacity, high speed connection for local motorists, tourists, and industry. It will also increase the productive capacity of the economy by supporting the more efficient movement of freight and enable cars and trucks to keep moving when the Mary River floods.

"Now that Section C, from Traveston to Woondum is almost complete, thanks to 80 per cent funding from the Federal Liberal Nationals Government, it makes sense that the Coalition Government considers funding its share of the next stage, Section D, once the Queensland Government submits its detailed design and costing report.

"The Federal Coalition Government has already invested $40 million towards acquisitions, detailed design and planning work along the eastern corridor to enable the Section D project to proceed. I welcome the Queensland Government's commitment to join with me to prioritise the project.

"We need to ease traffic congestion through Gympie and this project will do just that by taking heavy vehicles out of the city centre and directing them along an eastern corridor. It will also enable the smoother movement of freight between Brisbane and beyond, and ensure traffic keeps moving along the Highway in times of floods and natural disaster.

"As a former traffic accident investigator I understand the difference safer roads make. Every day counts and the sooner this project is started the sooner we can begin with planning the next major upgrade between Curra and Maryborough.”