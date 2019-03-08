Menu
Drone footage of the Gympie Show.
News

O'Brien announces $90K grant toward Gympie Showgrounds

JOSH PRESTON
by
8th Mar 2019 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of the Gympie Showgrounds officially became brighter this afternoon with the announcement of nearly $100,000 in Federal Government funding confirmed for a new lighting system.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien confirmed a $92,414 grant for the showgrounds, contributed from Round 3 of the Government's Building Better Regions fund worth almost $2.8 million.

In Gympie Llew O'Brien and Minister Michael McCormack.
"Gympie Showgrounds is a fantastic facility, used by community and sporting groups for everything from barrel racing to fire brigade training, and I'm proud to help make the facility even more useful to the community,” Mr O'Brien said.

"This funding from the Federal Liberal National Government means more people will be able to enjoy use of the Showgrounds, including during the cooler mornings and evenings, avoiding the extreme heat in summer.”

The program will fund a total of eight projects throughout Wide Bay.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the Liberal and Nationals Government was "committed to ensuring Australia's regions remain strong, resilient and prosperous in the long term”.

"We are supporting our regions through investing in important local infrastructure, as well as great community-building and planning initiatives under the Building Better Regions Fund and other Government priorities such as the Regional Growth Fund and our decentralisation agenda,” Mr McCormack said.

"In this round we are also investing more than $70 million in regional tourism infrastructure, to support those many regional communities that rely on tourism to bolster their economy.

"We have seen fantastic outcomes from the first two rounds, and today's announcement continues our commitment to unlocking the economic potential of regional Australia and ensuring our regions continue to thrive.”

Gympie Times

