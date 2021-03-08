‘OBLITERATED’: Driver cut from car near Gympie

A man has been transported by ambulance to Gympie Hospital after being cut from his car following a crash at the Purcell Road intersection with the Bruce Highway, 15km north of Gympie, this morning.

Two cars were involved in the crash which occurred just north of the Bells Bridge upgrade works just after 10am in a 100km/h speed zone.

A witness at the scene said the driver's side of a Holden Commodore was "obliterated" and the air bags deployed in the other vehicle, a Toyota Hilux.

The driver of the Commodore had to be cut from his car and taken to hospital with a back injury, while the driver of the ute was treated at the scene by ambulance and is not believed to have needed transport.

North bound traffic is now believed to be flowing freely on the highway but was backed up for about 2km while emergency services worked to free the man and clear the scene.

Some sort of liquid has been spilt across the highway the incident but appears to have been covered with sawdust.

EARLIER: One person is reportedly trapped following a two-vehicle crash at Bells Bridge on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie.

The crash, at the Purcell Rd intersection, was called into Triple 000 just after 10am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Paramedics are currently on the scene.

