Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bells Bridge Crash
News

‘OBLITERATED’: Driver cut from car near Gympie

scott kovacevic
8th Mar 2021 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been transported by ambulance to Gympie Hospital after being cut from his car following a crash at the Purcell Road intersection with the Bruce Highway, 15km north of Gympie, this morning.

Two cars were involved in the crash which occurred just north of the Bells Bridge upgrade works just after 10am in a 100km/h speed zone.

A witness at the scene said the driver's side of a Holden Commodore was "obliterated" and the air bags deployed in the other vehicle, a Toyota Hilux.

The scene of a nasty two-car crash on the Brice Highway at Bells Bridge this morning. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
The scene of a nasty two-car crash on the Brice Highway at Bells Bridge this morning. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

 

The driver of the Commodore had to be cut from his car and taken to hospital with a back injury, while the driver of the ute was treated at the scene by ambulance and is not believed to have needed transport.

North bound traffic is now believed to be flowing freely on the highway but was backed up for about 2km while emergency services worked to free the man and clear the scene.

The scene of a nasty two-car crash on the Brice Highway at Bells Bridge this morning. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
The scene of a nasty two-car crash on the Brice Highway at Bells Bridge this morning. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

Some sort of liquid has been spilt across the highway the incident but appears to have been covered with sawdust.

The scene of a nasty two-car crash on the Brice Highway at Bells Bridge this morning. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
The scene of a nasty two-car crash on the Brice Highway at Bells Bridge this morning. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

 

EARLIER: One person is reportedly trapped following a two-vehicle crash at Bells Bridge on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie.

The crash, at the Purcell Rd intersection, was called into Triple 000 just after 10am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The scene of a nasty two-car crash on the Brice Highway at Bells Bridge this morning. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
The scene of a nasty two-car crash on the Brice Highway at Bells Bridge this morning. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

Paramedics are currently on the scene.

More information to come.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

- The 42 men and women facing Gympie court today

- Man pleads guilty to Gympie shotgun rampage

- Who won? Gympie's most loveable dog comp down to the wire

bruce highway crashes gympie crashes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who won? Gympie’s most loveable dog comp down to the wire

        Premium Content Who won? Gympie’s most loveable dog comp down to the wire

        News “I love that dogs show no judgment. I’m so proud of the love my pup gets.”

        Person hospitalised after snake bite

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after snake bite

        News One person was rushed to hospital after being bitten at their Boreen property last...

        $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        Premium Content $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        News Top five worst speed camera spots pull in $19m in fines

        Gympie dad with 10-page rap sheet jailed for 14 new crimes

        Premium Content Gympie dad with 10-page rap sheet jailed for 14 new crimes

        News The 51-year-old Gympie man was convicted of multiple drug, stealing and driving...