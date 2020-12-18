Oasis star’s spectacular spray at Harry

Noel Gallagher called Prince Harry a "f***ing do-gooder" and a "mad little kid" in an explosive podcast interview.

The former Oasis star added the Royal Family have a "s**t life" while discussing the campaigns launched by Harry and Meghan Markle since stepping back from The Firm, The Sun reports.

Saying he's shocked that anyone "takes them seriously", he slammed Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, for their woke efforts to do good.

"Prince Harry - surely no one takes him seriously?" he told The Matt Morgan Podcast. "He's just a mad little kid.

"I don't like do-gooders in general, they fu**ing wind me up."

Gallagher, 53, also said he felt sorry for all the other members of the Royal family, including the Queen, because they are unable to do the same things normal people can despite their wealth.

"They're quite mad. What a terrible f**ing s**t life they must lead, it's just service, what a load of w**k.

"Living in Buckingham Palace with fu**ing boring c***s all day, what a f***ing s**t life. Can't go anywhere, can't do anything, f***ing going to Kenya on holiday."

The rocker added that he wasn't afraid his rant would upset the royals, knowing he's already out of the running for a knighthood because of his lifestyle.

While his estranged brother Liam, 48, had hopes of becoming a Sir, Noel said: "Our kid is always going on about a f***ing knighthood, who is under the impression I'm getting a knighthood?

"I can safely say I'd say no, because for a fact I'll never get offered one. Not through any fault of mine, just by being myself so I'm not f***ing arsed."

Noel Gallagher served as the lead guitarist, co-lead vocalist and principal songwriter of Oasis.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry's Spotify and Netflix deals are problematic

While he may not be a fan of The Firm in real life, Gallagher and his wife Sara MacDonald have been watching Netflix series The Crown.

He said: "I seen the first series, because my mate Matt Smith was in it, and then I didn't see any of the other series until I seen this new one with my missus.

"It's been good though … I was watching it thinking, 'My life has been better than theirs'."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Oasis star's spectacular spray at Harry