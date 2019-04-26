Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Member for Lyne Rob Oakeshott has ruled out doing a preference deal as he contests the seat of Cowper for a second time.
Former Member for Lyne Rob Oakeshott has ruled out doing a preference deal as he contests the seat of Cowper for a second time. TREVOR VEALE
News

Oakeshott says no to preference deals

26th Apr 2019 9:30 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

'INDEPENDENT all the way' is how Rob Oakeshott has phrased his announcement today that he won't be doing preference deals in his bid to win the seat of Cowper.

His how to vote card asks for a number one vote alongside his name and for voters to number every other box.

"Choose your preferences. The Oakeshott team will not be doing preference deals, nor directing people to vote 2-8 in any order. That is your choice," it reads.

Mr Oakeshott said he is fully committed to taking an independent stance to the ballot box and beyond.　

"I will not be doing preference deals with any political party or candidates - Liberal, Labor, National, Greens, Christian Democrats, or United Australia Party - in either the Lower or Upper Houses," he said.

Independent Rob Oakeshott has today announced he won't be doing preference deals in his attempt to win the seat of Cowper.
Independent Rob Oakeshott has today announced he won't be doing preference deals in his attempt to win the seat of Cowper. TREVOR VEALE

"To empower voters, I invite other candidates to outline their preference deals and the policy sacrifices involved, so there is full transparency.

"For our campaign, there is one big danger in doing no deals at this election.

"With different voting systems at a State and Federal level - and the two elections being so close together - it is vitally important for people to be aware that they must number every box for their vote to be valid.

"At pre-polling and on May 18, if someone walks in and just puts a number in one box, it is a wasted vote. It will be put in the informal pile."

Many political pundits are framing Cowper as a three man contest between Labor candidate Andrew Woodward, Independent Rob Oakeshott and Nationals candidate Patrick Conaghan.
Many political pundits are framing Cowper as a three man contest between Labor candidate Andrew Woodward, Independent Rob Oakeshott and Nationals candidate Patrick Conaghan. Contributed

More Stories

editors picks federal election 2019 preference deals rob oakeshott
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Gympie region dog attacks leave 22 people, animals injured

    premium_icon Gympie region dog attacks leave 22 people, animals injured

    News Stats come after elderly man lost a lot of blood in Noosa attack.

    • 26th Apr 2019 1:32 PM
    The best spots to hunt a monster tuna

    premium_icon The best spots to hunt a monster tuna

    News Crabs mostly jennies.

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Flight Centre in court over worker underpayment claims

    premium_icon Flight Centre in court over worker underpayment claims

    Crime 'Thousands of current and former workers could have been impacted'

    • 26th Apr 2019 11:46 AM
    HORROR AND MYSTERY: The 20 best things I've read this week

    HORROR AND MYSTERY: The 20 best things I've read this week

    News If you missed any of our cracking stories this week, read on